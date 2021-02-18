A selection at TIFF and SXSW, Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby was a major hit on the festival circuit last fall as we named it one of our favorite features. Starring Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Dianna Agron, Danny Deferrari, Polly Draper, and Fred Melamed, the film follows a young woman who struggles to keep up different versions of herself when she runs into her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at a shiva with her parents. Now set for an April 2 release in theaters and digitally via Utopia, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Christopher Schobert said in his review, “It is apropos that Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby is screening in the Toronto International Film Festival’s Discovery platform. It is a discovery, in every sense: the discovery of a new comic voice behind the camera, the discovery of a note-perfect star in lead actor Rachel Sennott, and the discovery of a viewing experience that is at once hilarious, awkward, uncomfortable, and unforgettable. Shiva Baby is a blast of energy and from its first moment to its last Seligman finds the right balance. There is genuine suspense, if not horror; the score, by Ariel Marx, could just as easily fit a summer camp slasher flick. But the greatest feeling for the audience––after discomfort––is excitement.”

Watch the trailer below.

Shiva Baby opens on April 2 in theaters and digitally.