After breaking out with last year’s hugely entertaining Shiva Baby, writer-director Emma Seligman is prepping to kick off production on her follow-up, Bottoms. It was already unveiled that Rachel Sennott would be reuniting to lead the film, along with co-writing the script with Seligman, and now the rest of the cast has now been announced ahead of a shoot this spring.

Deadline reports Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Punkie Johnson fill out the rest of the high school sex comedy. Backed by MGM’s Orion Pictures and Brownstone Productions, the film follows two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club to have sex before their high school graduation.

“I met Emma when I auditioned for the short, which was her thesis film. I did a ton of those when I was in school,” Sennott recently told us. “Emma saw me in another thesis film, and then one of her producers reached out and asked me to audition. After the short, we became really good friends. We went to South by Southwest for the short in 2018 and it was so fun. Then we started working on this feature together. So, it felt like this very natural process where as she was writing the feature version of Shiva, she would send it to me, and we would talk about the character. I felt really lucky to have this unique experience of being in the short and then watching it grow into a feature version.”

