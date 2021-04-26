If you’ve been jealous of those across the pond that get access to The British Film Institute’s streaming service BFI Player Classics, one will be delighted to hear it’s now coming to the United States. Launching on May 14, the curated collection––which will have offering distinct from its UK counterpart––will kick off with over 200 British or British co-production films picked by BFI experts.

With work by legendary directors Alfred Hitchcock, Michael Powell, Ken Russell, and Ken Loach, it also includes a number of ground-breaking British filmmakers who deserve more attention, including Horace Ové (Pressure, 1975), Laura Mulvey (Riddles of the Sphinx, 1977), Ron Peck (Nighthawks, 1978 and Strip Jack Naked, 1991); Menelik Shabazz (Burning an Illusion, 1981), Sally Potter (The Gold Diggers, 1983), Gurinder Chadha (I’m British But… 1989), Waris Hussein (Sixth Happiness, 1997), and John Akomfrah (Speak Like a Child, 1998).

“BFI Player Classics brings together a collection of British films – the cinematic DNA of the UK – that is essential for anyone who wants to see and understand the best of British film,” said Robin Baker, Head Curator at the BFI National Archive. “Alongside well-known classics, the Oscar-winners and the box office hits are many real discoveries. The collection is also an insider’s guide to the places and cultures of the UK across the last 100 years – from the famous Ealing comedies to the infamous Carry-On films, to Britain’s delight in its home-grown horror films.”

The streaming platform will also host a number of titles not currently available across any other USA SVOD service, including The Lion in Winter (Anthony Harvey, 1968), I’m All Right Jack (John Boulting, 1959), Dunkirk (Leslie Norman, 1958), Went the Day Well? (Alberto Cavalcanti, 1942), Ice Cold in Alex (J. Lee Thompson, 1958), Whisky Galore! (Alexander Mackendrick, 1949), and more.

Other selections include Hobson’s Choice (David Lean, 1953), The Ladykillers (Alexander Mackendrick, 1955), The Third Man (Carol Reed, 1949), Ridley Scott’s debut feature, starring his brother, director Tony Scott Boy and Bicycle (Ridley Scott, 1965); Ken Russell’s feature debut French Dressing (Ken Russell, 1963), The Fallen Idol (Carol Reed, 1948), The Servant (Joseph Losey, 1963), and more. The collection also boasts eight of the titles which made the cut on Martin Scorsese, Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino’s Movie Club List.

The U.S. version of BFI Player Classics will launch on May 14 for $5.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial. Learn more here and watch a teaser below.