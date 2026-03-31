In a summer movie season once again full of sequels and reboots, one piece of I.P., per se, that actually has our interest is Kane Parson’s directorial debut Backrooms, inspired by his “creepypasta” web series. With a cast including Renate Reinsve, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia, A24 will release the film on May 29, and they’ve now dropped the new trailer.

The very brief synopsis reads, “a strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom,” and not many more details are unveiled in the first trailer. However, it packs no shortage of frightening imagery, which should delight fans of Parson’s shorts.

“The story at large is not pulled through a footage medium, and it goes to places with characters that we haven’t seen before and explores things that I haven’t really touched on yet,” Parsons told Dazed. “The Backrooms is not – and never has been – something that I think about as an internet trend or a meme. It’s just a story I genuinely care about, with characters I genuinely care about.”

See the trailer below for the film that clocks in at 2 hours and 25 minutes.