With it being nearly eight years since the release of Spike Jonze’s Her, we expected this is a headline that would arrive sooner, but Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett’s score will finally be getting a release for the first time.

The Oscar-nominated score will be coming from Milan Records and arriving on March 19 for streaming and on vinyl and cassette. “It was an honor to be asked by our friend Spike Jonze to work on the Her score,” Arcade Fire’s Win Butler said. “There is a mysterious alchemy in the way sound and picture work together, notes and moods shifting and reacting to one another like a kaleidoscope… And even in the absence of visuals, the emotional landscape still remains. We hope you have a moment of stillness to get lost in the music as we did writing and recording it.”

“The band had been talking about this ongoing soundtrack project with Spike for about a year before they asked me to come in to help wrap things up,” Pallett adds. “It seemed as if the soundtrack had originally planned to connect with the sci-fi aspects of the story, but Spike was urging a shift toward the score emphasizing the romantic element.”

See the cover and tracklist below, along with a behind-the-scenes video and the official video for Karen O and Spike Jonze’s The Moon Song from the film.

1. Sleepwalker

2. Milk & Honey #1

3. Loneliness #3 (Night Talking)

4. Divorce Papers

5. Morning Talk / Supersymmetry

6. Some Other Place

7. Song on the Beach

8. Loneliness #4 (Other People’s Letters)

9. Owl

10. Photograph

11. Milk & Honey #2

12. We’re All Leaving

13. Dimensions