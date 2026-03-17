Reuniting after 2017’s In the Fade, Fatih Akin and Diane Kruger’s WWII-set drama Amrum premiered to acclaim at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and will now be arriving soon. Also starring Laura Tonke, Jasper Billerbeck, and Lisa Hagmeister, the drama set during the final months of World War II was picked up by Kino Lorber, who will release it beginning on April 17 in NYC and April 24 in LA. Ahead of the roll-out, the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A tender coming-of-age tale about the loss of innocence in the waning days of WWII: it is the Spring of 1945 on the German island of Amrum, where 12-year-old Nanning spends his days working the farm and his nights fishing. Despite the hardship, life on the windswept isle seems idyllic. When farmer Tessa (Diane Kruger) mentions to Nanning that the war will soon be over, the boy—too young to understand the political implications—is pleased to imagine that his Nazi officer father might soon be coming home. But word of Germany’s imminent defeat sends his mother into decline, and as Nanning looks to his community for support, he learns that the true enemy is far closer than he imagined.”

See the trailer below.