Following its appearance at last year’s New York Film Festival, Ardak Amirkulov’s obscure, rarely screened The Fall of Otrar (restored in conjunction with Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project) begins a theatrical run on August 1 at Film at Lincoln Center. Ahead of Janus’ release (and likely appearance in a Criterion World Cinema Project set), a trailer displaying the vivid restoration of sepia and color has been unveiled.

Here’s the synopsis: “Kazakh New Wave director Ardak Amirkulov’s The Fall of Otrar is a hypnotic epic about one of world history’s crucial military battles. In the early thirteenth century, Genghis Khan conquered Otrar, a major city in the old Persian kingdom of Khwarazm and a gateway to the West. This victory marked the fearsome warrior’s first campaign beyond traditional Mongol territory—and the opening salvo to his near complete domination of Central Asia and Eastern Europe. Evoking the dynamic pacing of Akira Kurosawa, and the hallucinatory sensuousness of Tarkovsky (aided by a deft alternation among color, black-and-white, and sepia film stocks), Amirkulov follows the buildup to war through the eyes of Unjukhan (Dokhdurbek Kydyraliyev), an audacious Kipchak soldier who tries to convince Khwarazm’s ruler (Tungyshpai Zhamankulov) of Khan’s imminent invasion. As a former Mongol scout, Unjukhan well knows Khan’s canniness and brutality, but when his pleas are taken for insolence, he must escape imprisonment to stop an escalating diplomatic crisis and to avert a clash of civilizations. With a panoramic scope that covers the intimate details of palace intrigue as well as the merciless sweep of battlefield carnage, The Fall of Otrar is a masterful imagining of the seismic changes of history—and a terrifying, electrifying feast for the senses.”

Find preview and poster below: