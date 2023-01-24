The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards are one of the least-dignified things I have had to scramble with after (admittedly) sleeping in late, and if it’s never the right time to have a sincere opinion on what this sort-of-defined yet ultimately amorphous group thinks about the 20-or-so movies they bothered to see at a paid screening it’s also best to get onto the nominations while (also) noting it’s pretty hilarious Andrea Riseborough’s hail-mary To Leslie campaign worked, Elvis‘ editing nomination might suggest “cuts a lot” is their primary requirement, and the film industry might be at its lowest point ever if the Russo brothers win Best Picture statues.

See below, with our interviews linked where available.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Rian Johnson

“Living,” Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

“Tár,” Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

International Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Mandy Walker, Elvis

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji, Bardo

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Achievement in Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”