To celebrate the release of My First Movie: Vol. 1, we’re bringing Cinephile Game Night back to the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn this month and you’re invited! The evening will feature multiple trivia rounds and other cinephile games, with chances to win the new books, as well as limited-edition prints, games and more. Cinephile Game Night co-hosts Cory Everett, Jordan Raup, and Conor O’Donnell will be joined by special guests Andrew Jupin and Chris Cabin from We Hate Movies who will be on hand to host a special guest round.

Some of you may recall the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn hosted the very first Cinephile Game Night way back in 2019, which was a total blast. The game night subsequently made stops at Fantastic Fest and New York Film Festival, as well as our online edition which featured special guests from Leonard Maltin to Alex Ross Perry to Isabel Sandoval. But after four long years, we’re excited to finally be returning to Brooklyn where it all began.

So join us at House of Wax at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on Thursday, February 23rd, starting at 7pm. There’s no need to bring Cinephile to participate––only your movie-loving brain is required. You must RSVP for admission but RSVP does not guarantee seating. Each RSVP comes with a special limited-edition pin upon entry (while supplies last). Space is limited, so plan to arrive early!

Our own Christopher Schobert raved about the new book series, calling them “a visually delightful introduction to cinema for kids.” All three new books – My First Giallo Horror, My First French New Wave and My First Film Noir––are all available now from ‘lil cinephile and limited copies will be available for sale at the event. For grown-up giallo fans, Everett is also introducing a screening of Dario Argento’s Deep Red, at Museum of the Moving Image on Saturday February 25th at 6:30pm.

Check out photos from the 2019 launch party below and we’ll see you soon!