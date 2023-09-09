With Venice Film Festival wrapping up after quite an epic year, Damien Chazelle’s jury handed out their awards, giving the top prize to Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, led by La La Land star Emma Stone. Elsewhere, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Matteo Garrone, Priscilla‘s Cailee Spaeny, and Memory‘s Peter Sarsgaard picked up top prizes.
Check out the list below courtesy of Cineuropa.
Competition
Golden Lion for Best Film
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA)
Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize
Evil Does Not Exist – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)
Silver Lion – Award for Best Director
Matteo Garrone – Me Captain (Italy/Belgium)
Volpi Cup for Best Actress
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla (USA/Italy)
Volpi Cup for Best Actor
Peter Sarsgaard – Memory (Mexico/USA)
Award for Best Screenplay
Guillermo Calderón, Pablo Larraín – El conde (Chile)
Special Jury Prize
Green Border – Agnieszka Holland (Poland/France/Czech Republic/Belgium)
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Talent
Seydou Sarr – Me Captain
Orizzonti
Best Film
Explanation for Everything – Gábor Reisz (Hungary/Slovakia)
Best Director
Paradise is Burning – Mika Gustafson (Sweden/Italy/Denmark/Finland)
Special Jury Prize
Una sterminata domenica – Alain Parroni (Italy/Germany/Ireland)
Best Actress
Margarita Rosa De Francisco – El paraíso [+] (Italy)
Best Actor
Tergel Bold-Erdene – City of Wind (France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Germany/Qatar)
Best Screenplay
El paraíso – Enrico Maria Artale
Best Short Film
A Short Trip – Erenik Beqiri (France)
Orizzonti Extra
Audience Award
Felicità – Micaela Ramazzotti (Italy)
Lion of the Future – “Luigi de Laurentiis” Award for a Debut Film
Love Is a Gun – Lee Hong-chi (Hong Kong/Taiwan)
Venice Classics
Best Restored Film
Ohikkoshi (Moving) – Shinji Somai (Japan) (1993)
Best Documentary on Cinema
Thank You Very Much – Alex Braverman (USA)
Venice Immersive
Grand Prize
Songs for a Passerby – Celine Daemen (Netherlands)
Special Jury Prize
Flow – Adriaan Lokman (Netherlands/France)
Achievement Prize
Empereur – Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen (France/Germany)