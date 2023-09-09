With Venice Film Festival wrapping up after quite an epic year, Damien Chazelle’s jury handed out their awards, giving the top prize to Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, led by La La Land star Emma Stone. Elsewhere, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Matteo Garrone, Priscilla‘s Cailee Spaeny, and Memory‘s Peter Sarsgaard picked up top prizes.

Check out the list below courtesy of Cineuropa.

Competition

Golden Lion for Best Film

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA)

Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize

Evil Does Not Exist – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

Silver Lion – Award for Best Director

Matteo Garrone – Me Captain (Italy/Belgium)

Volpi Cup for Best Actress

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla (USA/Italy)

Volpi Cup for Best Actor

Peter Sarsgaard – Memory (Mexico/USA)

Award for Best Screenplay

Guillermo Calderón, Pablo Larraín – El conde (Chile)

Special Jury Prize

Green Border – Agnieszka Holland (Poland/France/Czech Republic/Belgium)

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Talent

Seydou Sarr – Me Captain

Orizzonti

Best Film

Explanation for Everything – Gábor Reisz (Hungary/Slovakia)

Best Director

Paradise is Burning – Mika Gustafson (Sweden/Italy/Denmark/Finland)

Special Jury Prize

Una sterminata domenica – Alain Parroni (Italy/Germany/Ireland)

Best Actress

Margarita Rosa De Francisco – El paraíso [+] (Italy)

Best Actor

Tergel Bold-Erdene – City of Wind (France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Germany/Qatar)

Best Screenplay

El paraíso – Enrico Maria Artale

Best Short Film

A Short Trip – Erenik Beqiri (France)

Orizzonti Extra

Audience Award

Felicità – Micaela Ramazzotti (Italy)

Lion of the Future – “Luigi de Laurentiis” Award for a Debut Film

Love Is a Gun – Lee Hong-chi (Hong Kong/Taiwan)

Venice Classics

Best Restored Film

Ohikkoshi (Moving) – Shinji Somai (Japan) (1993)

Best Documentary on Cinema

Thank You Very Much – Alex Braverman (USA)

Venice Immersive

Grand Prize

Songs for a Passerby – Celine Daemen (Netherlands)

Special Jury Prize

Flow – Adriaan Lokman (Netherlands/France)

Achievement Prize

Empereur – Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen (France/Germany)