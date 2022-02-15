After making a splash with his nifty single-location romantic thriller The One I Love, Charlie McDowell’s follow-up The Discovery came and went quickly. But his next film has quite an enticing set-up. Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star in the Hitchcockian noir thriller following a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.

Now set for a March 18 release on Netflix, the first trailer has dropped, which showcases a rather playful tone setting up the dynamic between the trio. As one might expect, Plemons is clearly having the most fun, while Segel takes on a fittingly aloof villainous role. With McDowell having proved his skills at the one-location drama, here’s hoping this is a bounce-back for him.

Watch the trailer below.

Windfall opens on March 18 on Netflix.