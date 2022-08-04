Now seemingly a regular fixture at the Cannes Film Festival, before this year’s Corsage and More Than Ever, Vicky Krieps debuted Bergman Island and Hold Me Tight there last year. The lattermost film, directed by international cinema icon Mathieu Amalric, arrives in U.S. theaters (courtesy Kino Lorber) next month and the new trailer has landed.

Adapted from a stage play by Claudine Galéa, the film follows Clarisse, a mother coping with great emotional upheaval, and Arieh Worthalter (Girl) as Marc, the husband she leaves behind. Krieps’ character is a woman on the run from her family for reasons that aren’t immediately clear, alternating between scenes of Clarisse’s road trip and of Marc as he cares for their two children, Paul, and Lucie, a pianist prodigy.

See the trailer below.

Hold Me Tight opens on September 9.