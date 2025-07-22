Celebrating its 82nd edition this year, Venice Film Festival will take place August 27 through September 6. Ahead of the event, President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco and Director Alberto Barbera have now unveiled the lineup.

Highlights include new films from Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, Lucrecia Martel, Laura Poitras, Benny Safdie, Werner Herzog, Kathryn Bigelow, Luca Guadagnino, Olivier Assayas, Sofia Coppola, Kent Jones, Yorgos Lanthimos, Mark Jenkin, Tsai Ming-liang, Mamoru Hosoda, Gus Van Sant, Noah Baumbach, Mona Fastvold, Pietro Marcello, Guillermo del Toro, László Nemes, and more.

See the lineup below.

Opening Film

La Grazia (Paolo Sorrentino) (in competition)

Closing Film

Chien 51 (Cédric Jimenez) (out of competition)

In Competition

The Wizard of the Kremlin (Olivier Assayas)

Jay Kelly (Noah Baumbach)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther Ben Hania)

A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)

The Sun Rises on Us All (Cai Shangjun)

Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro)

Elisa (Leonardo Di Costanzo)

À pied d’œuvre (Valérie Donzelli)

Silent Friend (Ildikó Enyedi)

The Testament of Ann Lee (Mona Fastvold)

Father Mother Sister Brother (Jim Jarmusch)

Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Duse (Pietro Marcello)

Un film fatto per bene (Franco Maresco)

Orphan (László Nemes)

L’Étranger (François Ozon)

No Other Choice (Park Chan-wook)

Below the Clouds (Gianfranco Rosi)

The Smashing Machine (Benny Safdie)

Girl (Shu Qi)

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Sermon to the Void (Hilal Baydarov)

L’isola di Andrea (Antonio Capuano)

Il Maestro (Andrea Di Stefano)

After the Hunt (Luca Guadagnino)

Scarlet (Mamoru Hosoda)

The Last Viking (Anders Thomas Jensen)

In the Hand of Dante (Julian Schnabel)

La Valle Dei Sorrisi (Paolo Strippoli)

Dead Man’s Wire (Gus Van Sant)

Orfeo (Virgilio Villoresi)

Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)

Kabul, Between Prayers (Aboozar Amini)

Ferdinando Scianna – Il Fotografo Dell’Ombra (Roberto Ando)

Marc by Sofia (Sofia Coppola)

I Diari di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Terzo (Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi)

Ghost Elephants (Werner Herzog)

My Father and Qaddafi (Jihan K)

The Tale of Sylian (Tamara Kotevska)

Nuestra Tierra (Lucrecia Martel)

Remake (Ross McElwee)

Kim Novak’s Vertigo (Alexandre Philippe)

Cover-Up (Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus)

Broken English (Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth)

Notes of a True Criminal (Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov)

Director’s Diary (Aleksander Sokurov)

Back Home (Tsai Ming-liang)

Out of Competition (Series)

Portobello (Marco Bellocchio)

Un Prophete (Enrico Maria Artale)

Etty Hagai Levi)

Il Mostro (Stefano Sollima)

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

Venice Spotlight

Calle Malaga (Maryam Touzani)

Hijra (Shahad Ameen)

Un Cabo Suelto (Daniel Hendler)

Ammazzare Stanca (Daniele Vicari)

Motor City (Potsy Ponciroli)

La Hija De la Espanola (Mariana Rondon, Marite Ugas)

A Bras-Le-Corps (Marie-Elsa Sgualdo)

Out of Competition – Film & Music

Out of Nino. 18 Giorni (Toni D’Angelo)

Piero Pulu. Rumore Dentro (Francesco Fei)

Newport and the Great Folk Dream (Robert Gordon)

Francesco de Gregori Nevergreen (Stefano Pistolini)

Horizons Competition

Mother (Teona Strugar Mietevska)

Divine Comedy (Ali Asgari)

Strange River (Jaume Claret Muxart)

Il Rapimento di Arabella (Carolina Cavallis)

Lost Land (Akio Fujimoto)

Rose of Nevada (Mark Jenkin)

Late Fame (Kent Jones)

Milk Teeth (Mihai Mincan)

Pin de Fartie (Alejo Moguillansky)

Father (Tereza Nvotova)

En El Camino (David Pablo)

Songs of Forgotten Trees (Anuparna Roy)

Un Anno di Scuola (Laura Samani)

The Souffleur (Gaston Solnicki)

Barrio Triste (Stillz)

Human Resource (Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit)

Funeral Casino Blues (Roderick Warich)