As our 2022 Venice Film Festival coverage wraps up, the juries have now unveiled their picks, most notably featuring Julianne Moore’s competition jury. Leading the pack is Laura Poitras’ new documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which picked up the top prize of Golden Lion, while Alice Diop, Luca Guadagnino, Cate Blanchett, Jafar Panahi, Colin Farrell, and more also received awards.

See the list of winners, with a hat tip to Variety, along with links to our reviews––and check back soon for coverage of Saint Omer, No Bears, and more.

COMPETITION

Golden Lion for Best Film: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras

Grand Jury Prize: “Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

Silver Lion for Best Director: “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino

Special Jury Prize: “No Bears,” Jafar Panahi

Best Screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: “TÁR,” Cate Blanchett

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Colin Farrell

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: “Bones and All,” Taylor Russell

HORIZONS

Best Film: “World War III,” Houman Seyyedi

Best Director: “Vera,” Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

Special Jury Prize: “Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur

Best Actress: “Vera,” Vera Gemma

Best Actor: “World War III,” Mohsen Tanabandeh

Best Screenplay: “Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni

Best Short Film: “Snow in September,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

LION OF THE FUTURE

Luigi de Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Feature: “Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award: “Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary of Cinema: “Fragments of Paradise,” K.D. Davison

Best Restored Film: “Branded to Kill,” Seijun Suzuki

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Best Immersive Experience: “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave,” Chen Singing

Grand Jury Prize: “From the Main Square,” Pedro Harres

Special Jury Prize: “Eggscape,” German Heller

VENICE DAYS

Cinema of the Future Award: “The Maiden,” Graham Foy

Director’s Award: “Wolf and Dog,” Cláudia Varejão

People’s Choice Award: “Blue Jean,” Georgia Oakley



CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: “Eismayer,” David Wagner

Special Mention: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Audience Award: “Margini,” Niccolò Falsetti

Verona Film Club Award: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Mario Serandrei – Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution: “Anhell69,” Theo Montoya

Best Short Film: “Puiet,” Lorenzo Fabbro and Bronte Stahl

Best Director (Short Film): “Albertine Where Are You?,” Maria Guidone

Best Technical Contribution (Short Film): “Reginetta,” Federico Russotto