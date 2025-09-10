While the only thing more hit-or-miss than directorial debuts are directorial debuts from actors, one of the more accomplished in recent memory is Harris Dickinson’s Urchin. The rather riveting character study follows a London man trapped in a cycle of self-destruction as he attempts to turn his life around.

Starring Frank Dillane (in one of the year’s most impressive performances), Megan Northam, Amr Waked, Shonagh Marie, and Karyna Khymchuk, 1-2 Special has set an October 10 date for the Cannes Un Certain Regard winner. Ahead of the release, the new trailer and poster have now arrived.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “A few scenes into Urchin, we take a trip through the Bardo. First the camera (as in a million films before this) closes in on a shower drain, but then something new: a tunnel of darkness and color that gives way to damp, mossy calm, where a lone man in a clearing, standing with his back to us, is taking in the light. The director of this intrepid sequence is Harris Dickinson, who has found the time––somewhere between becoming a beloved actor and sex symbol and playing John Lennon––to direct a thoughtful, adventurous film.”

See the trailer and poster below.