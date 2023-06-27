After tackling the silent film, the spy genre, and Godard himself, French director Michel Hazanavicius is jumping into the horror genre with Final Cut. Starring Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Matilda Lutz, Finnegan Oldfield, the remake of Shin’ichirô Ueda’s cult hit One Cut of the Dead opened the Cannes Film Festival last year and will now arrive in U.S. theaters this summer courtesy Kino Lorber. Ahead of the July 14 release, a new trailer has now arrived.

The film “follows a director (Romain Duris, L’Auberge Espagnole) making a live, single-take, low-budget zombie flick in which the cast and crew, one by one, actually turn into zombies. Oscar® winner Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) milks the film’s hilarious and meta-to-the-max premise for all it’s worth, while also crafting a sly love letter to the art of filmmaking. What’s on screen unfolds in typical cheesy B-movie fashion, while the off-screen hijinks offer a celebration of the unpredictable and collaborative nature of film sets. Featuring a hysterically unhinged turn by Oscar® nominee Berenice Bejo (The Artist) and serving up blood-soaked high farce par excellence, Final Cut revels in its affectionate embrace of goofy genre fun.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Final Cut opens on July 14.