One of the highlights of New Directors/New Films this year is Manuela Martelli’s Chile ’76, which comes from Cannes Directors Fortnight and BFI London Film Festival (where it picked up Best First Feature). The suspense thriller set amidst Chilean political opposition follows a woman who shelters an injured young man who is hiding in secret. Ahead of the ND/NF premiere this week, followed by a release from Kino Lorber on May 5 at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Center in NY and May 12 at Laemmle Theaters in LA, a new trailer has arrived.

Jaime Grijalba said in his review, “Manuela Martelli’s debut film opens with a sequence that perfectly captures the tone and themes Chile ‘76 will explore. Carmen (played by Aline Kuppenheim) is at a paint shop, choosing and mixing the color that she’ll use at the beach house she has with her husband, a shift head at one of the most important medical institutions in Santiago, Chile’s capital. While browsing an almanac with pictures of European cities, pointing at colors of sun-kissed buildings, we can hear a disturbance outside: a woman is being pulled over by the military and yells as she’s taken away.”

See the trailer below.

Chile ’76 opens on May 5.