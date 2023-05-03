Whether it’s Michel Gondry’s Mood Indigo, Robert Zemeckis’ The Walk, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Anthropoid, The Promise, or last year’s Fresh, chances are you’ve seen Charlotte Le Bon’s work as an actor. She’s now helmed her feature with Falcon Lake, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival and will now arrive in theaters next month from Yellow Veil Pictures.

Following a shy teenager on a summer vacation who experiences the joy and pain of young adulthood when he forges an unlikely bond with an older girl, the cast features Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri, Arthur Igual, Karine Gonthier-Hyndman, Thomas Laperrière, Anthony Therrien, Pierre-Luc Lafontaine, Lévi Doré, and Jeff Roop.

The director also touched on the ghostly element of the film, saying, “I am a fan of horror films. They are my first visceral memories of cinema. When I was younger in Quebec, my friends and I used to spend nights watching films like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, or even The Shining later on, scared to death and happily so. Fun fact, I filmed Falcon Lake in a little town of the Laurentides called Gore. Our headquarters were located near a cemetery and at midday every day the crew ate near the tombs. It was strangely pleasing.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Falcon Lake opens on June 2 in theaters and arrives digitally on June 13.