One of the most-discussed films premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it went on to win the Audience Award, James Sweeney’s Twinless will now arrive on September 5 from Roadside Attractions. With Sweeney starring alongside Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi, Tasha Smith, and Chris Perfetti, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of the release.

Here’s the synopsis: “In Twinless, two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely friendship. Roman (Dylan O’Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney) both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in our Sundance review, “Twinless starts like a prototypical Sundance movie––grim and serious, plus unexpected levity. That’s the general formula for a festival that might as well have manufactured the term “dramedy.” In this case there’s an offscreen car accident and quick cut to a funeral. Roman (Dylan O’Brien) stands grieving beside his mother (Lauren Graham) as the casket containing his gay identical twin brother, Rocky, is lowered into the ground. It’s a somber affair––tears, tissues, a violinist’s rendition of “Danny Boy”––until the song pauses abruptly on a false note, engendering awkward silence. It’s the first permission you have to laugh, then to recognize the faint absurdity of a gathering in which mourners approach Roman and bawl at his uncanny likeness to the deceased. “

See the trailer below.