Of the vital dispatches from the frontlines of the Palestinian’s struggle for their livelihood, one that will soon reach the wider audience it deserves is From Ground Zero, Palestine’s Official Submission for the 2025 Academy Awards. Premiering at TIFF, the film is a collection of stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through the war, led by Rashid Masharawi. MPI Media Group‘s Watermelon Pictures picked up North American rights for the film and will begin rolling it out in U.S. theaters on January 3, 2025. As the trailer and poster debut, we’re pleased to offer 10 posters to our readers. Enter the giveaway here!

Here’s the synopsis: “Palestine’s Official Submission for the 2025 Academy Awards, From Ground Zero, is a collection of revealing stories from 22 Palestinian filmmakers living through war, who capture their lives in Gaza following the attacks on October 7, 2023. Through a blend of animation, documentary, and fiction, they create a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. This film serves as a remarkable reflection of how art can thrive even in the darkest times, showcasing the enduring spirit and creativity that emerge amid ongoing devastation.”

“My goal was to amplify the voices of 22 Gazan filmmakers, and I was fortunate to bring this vision to fruition,” said Rashid Masharawi who is the credited director of the project and whose Fund for Films & Filmmakers in Gaza supported the film. “I’m thrilled that Watermelon Pictures will now be able to share my film and vision with the world.”

“From Ground Zero is a stunning feat of resilience and a testament to the undying perseverance of the people of Gaza. It is an honor to bring these breathtaking films to a broader audience. From Ground Zero is more than a movie, it’s a miracle,” said Munir Atalla, head of acquisitions and production for Watermelon Pictures.

See the trailer and poster below and enter to win our giveaway by December 5 at 11:59pm ET.