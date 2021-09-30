Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is certainly one of the greatest festival winners in recent years—a designation I don’t assign just (just) because of the name. Radu Jude’s Berlinale smash is bold in ways most films don’t even dream: opening with hardcore pornography, settling into an etymology lesson for its whole middle stretch, and closing with an ethics debate. It’s also funny—not knowing-chuckle arthouse funny, but actually earns laughs—and secretly a great study of why a global pandemic didn’t change how awful people are.

Magnolia will release the film on November 19, ahead of which there is a trailer. As we said in our quoted review, “It is an incendiary, playful, and wonderfully exasperated piece of filmmaking that shows a director trying to draw some threads of sense from our current malaise.”

Find preview and poster below: