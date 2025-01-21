Leos Carax isn’t the only recent filmmaker turning the camera lens on himself. One of the most brilliant comedic minds to emerge at the turn of the millennium, Tom Green made waves on MTV, in feature films (including his cult classic Freddy Got Fingered, for which we interviewed him on the occasion of its 20th anniversary), and as of the last many years, taking a more personal, direct approach to reaching his fans. He’s now returning this month with three new projects, all coming to Prime Video.

First up, this Friday, This Is The Tom Green Documentary, directed by Green himself, will arrive. Here’s the synopsis: “This Amazon Original documentary follows Tom Green’s career as a trailblazing influence on comedy, film, television, and internet culture. With thousands of hours of digitalized personal footage, rare episodes, and unseen raw footage from past series and films, the documentary captures the early days of his humble beginnings in Canada, to stardom in Hollywood, as he goes full circle and returns to his roots moving from his LA home to a rural farm in the country. Tom reveals the highs and lows of his journey including his creative process, his controversial antics, and unique brand of humor that has had a lasting impact on a generation of comedians.”

Following the documentary, on January 28 his new comedy special Tom Green: I Got A Mule! will arrive, quickly accompanied by Tom Green Country on January 31, a new unscripted series following his journey from Hollywood to a Canadian country farm.

See trailers for all three projects below.