Following her debut theatrical feature Raw––which depicted a vegetarian’s first week at veterinary school, when they soon develop a taste for meat of the human variety––director Julia Ducournau is back with the mysterious thriller Titane. Ahead of a Cannes competition premiere and a release later this year from NEON, the first trailer has arrived.

Starring Natalie Boyer and Vincent Lindon, the official synopsis only teases a strict definition of the title: “A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.” If you’re curious as to what the story may further contain, we previously got a few hints. Otherwise, let the surprises await and watch the first trailer below.

Titane premieres at Cannes and will be released by NEON later this year.