After last year’s wildly divisive New Order, Michel Franco returns this month with a drama of a much different stripe. Sundown, which played at Venice, TIFF, Busan, BFI London, Chicago IFF, and AFI Fest this past fall, follows Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg as a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico whose plans go awry when a distant emergency cuts their trip short and a relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order. Ahead of a release later this month from Bleecker Street, the new trailer has arrived.

As Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Writer-director Michel Franco throws the first curveball early during his latest film Sundown. We’ve already spent a bit of time with his quartet of European characters vacationing in Acapulco to make a few assumptions before workaholic Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) leans over to the quietly satisfied Neil (Tim Roth) and thanks him for coming along. Why wouldn’t he have? Isn’t he her husband and her kids’ father? He might be. Perhaps Alice and Neil are in the middle of a separation wherein he only agreed to come for appearances? It’s not like his laconic demeanor is giving anything away, though, so we’ll just have to wait until Franco decides to share the answer. And it won’t be the last time.”

See the trailer below.

Sundown opens on January 28 in theaters.