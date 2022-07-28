After teasing a number of titles in one-off announcements, including Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, TIFF has now unveiled their full Gala and Special Presentations lineup. Selections include Hong Sangsoo’s second new feature of 2022, Walk Up, plus Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, the Vicky Krieps-led Corsage, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, the Jennifer Lawrence-led Causeway, Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daugther, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and more.

See the lineup below.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Alice, Darling Mary Nighy | Canada, USA

World Premiere

Black Ice Hubert Davis | Canada

World Premiere

Butcher’s Crossing Gabe Polsky | USA

World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Peter Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France

World Premiere

Hunt Lee Jung-jae | South Korea

North American Premiere

A Jazzman’s Blues Tyler Perry | USA

World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu Shubham Yogi | India

World Premiere

Moving On Paul Weitz | USA

World Premiere

Paris Memories Alice Winocour | France

North American Premiere

Prisoner’s Daughter Catherine Hardwicke | USA

World Premiere

Raymond & Ray Rodrigo García | USA

World Premiere

Roost Amy Redford | USA

World Premiere

Sidney Reginald Hudlin | USA

World Premiere

The Son Florian Zeller | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Opening Night Film

*The Swimmers Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom

World Premiere

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*The Woman King Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022

*Previously announced

Allelujah Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom

World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany

World Premiere

The Banshees Of Inisherin Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA

North American Premiere

Blueback Robert Connolly | Australia

World Premiere

The Blue Caftan Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark

North American Premiere

Broker Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

*Brother Clement Virgo | Canada

World Premiere

*Bros Nicholas Stoller | USA

World Premiere

*Catherine Called Birdy Lena Dunham | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Causeway Lila Neugebauer | USA

World Premiere

Chevalier Stephen Williams | USA

World Premiere

Corsage Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany

North American Premiere

Decision to Leave Park Chan-wook | South Korea

North American Premiere

Devotion JD Dillard | USA

World Premiere

Driving Madeleine Christian Carion | France

International Premiere

El Suplente Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France

World Premiere

Empire of Light Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA

Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

*The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg | USA

World Premiere

*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

Good Night Oppy Ryan White | USA

International Premiere

The Good Nurse Tobias Lindholm | USA

World Premiere

Holy Spider Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France

Canadian Premiere

Joyland Saim Sadiq | Pakistan

North American Premiere

The King’s Horseman Biyi Bandele | Nigeria

World Premiere

The Lost King Stephen Frears | United Kingdom

World Premiere

A Man of Reason Jung Woo-sung | South Korea

World Premiere

The Menu Mark Mylod | USA

World Premiere

*On the Come Up Sanaa Lathan | USA

World Premiere

One Fine Morning Mia Hansen-Løve | France

Canadian Premiere

Other People’s Children Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream Brett Morgen | USA

North American Premiere

*My Policeman Michael Grandage | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Nanny Nikyatu Jusu | USA

International Premiere

No Bears Jafar Panahi | Iran

North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile Kathlyn Horan | USA

International Premiere

Saint Omer Alice Diop | France

North American Premiere

Sanctuary Zachary Wigon | USA

World Premiere

Stories Not to be Told Cesc Gay | Spain

World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece

North American Premiere

Walk Up Hong Sangsoo | South Korea

World Premiere

Wendell & Wild Henry Selick | USA

World Premiere

The Whale Darren Aronofsky | USA

North American Premiere

Women Talking Sarah Polley | USA

International Premiere

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland

Canadian Premiere

TIFF 2022 runs September 8-18.