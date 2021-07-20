Taking place September 9-18, Toronto International Film Festival will feature a mix of in-person (thankfully now easier for U.S. citizens, due to the recent announcement of restrictions lifting) as well as digital screenings. On the heels of an initial lineup announcement that included Terence Davies’ Benediction, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and more, they’ve now unveiled more of their slate.

Featuring 2021 festival highlights from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Mia Hansen-Løve, Céline Sciamma, and Joachim Trier, the lineup also includes Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Michael Pearce’s Riz Ahmed-led Encounter (pictured above), Phillip Noyce’s Lakewood, Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball, Zhang Yimou’s One Second, Fabrice du Welz’s Inexorable, and more.

See the lineup below.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2021

*previously announced

*Belfast Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom

World Premiere



Clifford the Big Red Dog Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada

World Premiere

.Opening Night Film.

Dear Evan Hansen Stephen Chbosky | USA

World Premiere

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Will Sharpe | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Michael Showalter | USA

World Premiere



*Jagged Alison Klayman | USA

World Premiere



*Last Night in Soho Edgar Wright | United Kingdom

North American Premiere



*The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie Laurent | France

World Premiere

*Night Raiders Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand

North American Premiere



.Closing Night Film.

One Second Zhang Yimou | China

North American Premiere



The Survivor Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2021

*previously announced



Ali & Ava Clio Barnard | United Kingdom

North American Premiere



All My Puny Sorrows Michael McGowan | Canada

World Premiere



*Benediction Terence Davies | United Kingdom

World Premiere



Bergman Island Mia Hansen-Løve | France

International Premiere



*Charlotte Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium

World Premiere



*Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA

World Premiere



Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere



Encounter Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA

International Premiere



*The Guilty Antoine Fuqua | USA

World Premiere



I’m Your Man Maria Schrader | Germany

North American Premiere



Inexorable Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France

International Premiere

*Lakewood Phillip Noyce | Canada

World Premiere



The Middle Man Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark

World Premiere

Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) Jacques Audiard | France

North American Premiere



*Petite Maman Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere



*The Starling Theodore Melfi | USA

World Premiere



The Story of My Wife Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France

North American Premiere



Three Floors (Tre Piani) Nanni Moretti | Italy/France

North American Premiere



Violet Justine Bateman | USA

International Premiere



The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske) Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark

North American Premiere