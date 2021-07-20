Taking place September 9-18, Toronto International Film Festival will feature a mix of in-person (thankfully now easier for U.S. citizens, due to the recent announcement of restrictions lifting) as well as digital screenings. On the heels of an initial lineup announcement that included Terence Davies’ Benediction, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and more, they’ve now unveiled more of their slate.
Featuring 2021 festival highlights from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Mia Hansen-Løve, Céline Sciamma, and Joachim Trier, the lineup also includes Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Michael Pearce’s Riz Ahmed-led Encounter (pictured above), Phillip Noyce’s Lakewood, Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball, Zhang Yimou’s One Second, Fabrice du Welz’s Inexorable, and more.
See the lineup below.
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2021
*previously announced
*Belfast Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Clifford the Big Red Dog Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada
World Premiere
.Opening Night Film.
Dear Evan Hansen Stephen Chbosky | USA
World Premiere
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Will Sharpe | United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Michael Showalter | USA
World Premiere
*Jagged Alison Klayman | USA
World Premiere
*Last Night in Soho Edgar Wright | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
*The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie Laurent | France
World Premiere
*Night Raiders Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand
North American Premiere
.Closing Night Film.
One Second Zhang Yimou | China
North American Premiere
The Survivor Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2021
*previously announced
Ali & Ava Clio Barnard | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
All My Puny Sorrows Michael McGowan | Canada
World Premiere
*Benediction Terence Davies | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Bergman Island Mia Hansen-Løve | France
International Premiere
*Charlotte Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium
World Premiere
*Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA
World Premiere
Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan
North American Premiere
Encounter Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA
International Premiere
*The Guilty Antoine Fuqua | USA
World Premiere
I’m Your Man Maria Schrader | Germany
North American Premiere
Inexorable Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France
International Premiere
*Lakewood Phillip Noyce | Canada
World Premiere
The Middle Man Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark
World Premiere
Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina
North American Premiere
Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) Jacques Audiard | France
North American Premiere
*Petite Maman Céline Sciamma | France
Canadian Premiere
*The Starling Theodore Melfi | USA
World Premiere
The Story of My Wife Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France
North American Premiere
Three Floors (Tre Piani) Nanni Moretti | Italy/France
North American Premiere
Violet Justine Bateman | USA
International Premiere
The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske) Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark
North American Premiere