A selection at Sundance, Cannes, Telluride, TIFF, and NYFF, Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s stately, charming new documentary The Truffle Hunters is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. Following the age-old tradition of culinary treasure-hunting and the clash of passion and commerce around such a specific way of life, the Luca Guadagnino-executive produced film will arrive in theaters this December via Sony Classics and the first trailer has now arrived.

I said in my Sundance review, “Comparisons to last year’s stellar Honeyland have already bubbled up and are certainly warranted, even if the life of the truffle hunter here isn’t filled with quite as much hardship. The shared bond of these films relates to seeing how capitalism runs rampant to change the very fabric of an industry for the worst. As we see the lengths others go to hurt the competition–with one terrible act bringing a truffle hunter to tears–it’s heartbreaking but easy to understand why some of these men are walking away from the craft that defined their lives. Too many people have now entered the game who simply want money. They don’t value the harmony with nature and their canine companions. Yet in keeping the overall tone light, for this aging truffle hunter who wants to hang up his hat, he uses a typewriter to pen a letter on why he’s giving up the game, and his musings on life prove to be utterly hilarious.”

Watch the trailer below.

The Truffle Hunters opens on December 25.