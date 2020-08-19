Following last year’s drama The Operative starring Diane Kruger, director Yuval Adler is back with another nail-biter of a thriller. The Secrets We Keep finds Noomi Rapace is seeking revenge as Maja, a woman adjusting to post-World War II life in the American suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina). Upon arriving, she suspects her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) of having committed horrific war crimes against her and kidnaps him, drawing herself further into her past and pushing her to her limits.

Also starring She Dies Tomorrow director Amy Seimetz, Bleecker Street will release the film next month and the first trailer and poster have arrived. With the ensemble looking to bring a palpable intensity to the 1950s suburbia setting, hopefully this is a stand-out thriller to kick off the unconventional fall season that is fast approaching.

See the trailer below.

The Secrets We Keep opens in theaters on September 16 and on VOD on October 16.