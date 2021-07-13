Few documentaries made an impact at Sundance comparable to Sabaya—it did win their World Cinema Documentary Directing Award, after all. Which surely played no small part in an acquisition from MTV Documentary Films, who will release Hogir Hirori’s picture, about rescue missions for women held captive by ISIS, on July 30. Naturally, a trailer ensues.

The intensity therein may be match by the final result. Writing out of Sundance, Isaac Feldberg called Sabaya‘s level of access “nerve-janglingly scary,” further saying “Hirori often presses forward, ducking under regulation mint-green tent flaps to peer into refugees’ makeshift living quarters; it’s difficult not to instinctively recoil at the potential unknowns waiting on the other side. It says plenty about Hirori that he doesn’t flinch. His camera often looks through the front and rear windshields of their vehicles, lending Sabaya a literal front-seat immediacy as this rescue team hurtles toward or away from danger.”

Find the trailer below: