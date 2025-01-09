Premiering at TIFF earlier this fall, Frederik Louis Hviid’s thriller The Quiet Ones captures the tale of the group that pulled off the largest heist in Danish history back in 2008. Scripted by Anders Frithiof August and starring Reda Kateb, Gustav Giese, and Amanda Collin, Magnet Releasing picked it up for a February 21 release in U.S. theaters and on digital and now the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In 2008, a group of men from Denmark and across Europe pulled off the biggest heist of all time on Danish soil. Kasper, a boxer with few chances left in life, is offered the opportunity to plan the robbery by its foreign initiators. At the risk of losing his family and everything that matters to him, he takes on the challenge in a bid to break all records and secure his place in the history books.”

Jared Mobarak said in his TIFF review, “Based on the true story of Denmark’s largest-ever heist, The Quiet Ones does well to ensure we know the motivations of each major player from the start. Kasper is the family man interested in legacy––either via the sport he loves or the infamy of criminality. Slimani is a violent, control-driven man who has no qualms taking it by any means necessary. Maria (Amanda Collin) is a much smaller piece than those two, but her devotee of the law and the chase it affords her to pursue bad guys in the name of justice is no less important. Kasper wants to win; Slimani wants to kill; Maria wants to save the day.”

See the trailer below.