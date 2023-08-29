What do films like David Cronenberg’s Crash, Jonathan Glazer’s Sexy Beast, Jerzy Skolimowski’s Sexy Beast, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive, Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor, Nagisa Ôshima’s Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, and more have in common? They were produced by Oscar winner Jeremy Thomas. A new documentary by cinephile Mark Cousins, The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, now explores the making of many of his most notable films. Ahead of a release on September 22 the first trailer has now landed.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jeremy Thomas, the Oscar-winning producer of films like EO and THE LAST EMPEROR, is joined by documentarian Mark Cousins on his annual pilgrimage to the Cannes Film Festival, to give an intimate glimpse into the life of the legendary icon behind some of the most acclaimed and controversial films of all time. Featuring insights into a life lived just off-frame, the film bridges the epic and the intimate, just as Thomas did so consistently, making the dreams of cinema’s most daring visionaries come true. “

See the trailer below.

opens on September 22 and Quad Cinema and will expand.