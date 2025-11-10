With Train Dreams arriving this month, it’s not the only film featuring Joel Edgerton getting a release this season. He also has a strong supporting turn in Charlie Polinger’s Cannes breakout The Plague, a bullying drama set at a water polo camp.

Also starring Everett Blunck, Kayo Martin, and Kenny Rasmussen, Independent Film Company have set a New York and Los Angeles release on December 24 ahead of January 2 expansion. Ahead of a release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “At an all-boys water polo camp, a socially anxious twelve-year-old is pulled into a cruel tradition targeting an outcast with an illness they call “The Plague.” But as the lines between game and reality blur, he fears the joke might be hiding something real.”

See the trailer below.