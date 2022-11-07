After Knives Out helped reignite the cinematic murder mystery, it’s no surprise Rian Johnson got the resources to crank out a few more Benoit Blanc tales. Ahead of its Netflix release next month, his sequel Glass Onion gets a one-week theatrical run just in time for Thanksgiving (and it was one of our top picks to see this month). Featuring the return of Daniel Craig and led by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, a new trailer has now arrived for the Greece-set adventure.

As Christopher Schobert said in his review, “Throughout his entire career, Johnson has maintained a winking charm. He is both above the audience and in on the joke. Never has that been more clear than in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a film that delights in explaining to its audience all that they have missed, and somehow eliciting smiles rather than sneers. Some may greet such an approach with annoyance, but it is far more enjoyable to shrug one’s shoulders, smile, and go along for the ride.”

See the trailer below.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters on November 23rd for one week only and on December 23rd on Netflix.