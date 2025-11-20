Get ready for a Charli XCX winter. After quite a major last few years, the British pop icon is now leading a new meta feature from A24 titled The Moment. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the script with Bertie Brandes, the film stars Charli XCX alongside Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, and more. Ahead of a January 30 wide release, the first trailer has now arrived.

The short logline only reveals, “a rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.” As the trailer reveals, it looks to blur the lines of fiction and reality as the pop singer reflects on real-life preoccupations, concerns, and global stardom. Thankfully, it doesn’t look to be Hurry Up Tomorrow redux.

Watch below.