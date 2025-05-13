Having found success with Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo and an IB Technicolor print of Marlon Brando’s One-Eyed Jacks, it seemed only logical to play the middle ground: in collaboration with the Roxy Cinema, The Film Stage is proud to present Hawks’ safari masterpiece Hatari! on IB Technicolor Friday, May 30 and Sunday, June 1. Tickets are now on-sale.

That Hatari! is lesser-known than many of his highest achievements speaks little of its merit. Reuniting just a few years after Rio Bravo, Hawks, Leigh Brackett, and John Wayne pushed that film’s hangout style to even greater lengths––perhaps no film at such length and scale has ever borne less plot (it makes their iconic western look like The Big Sleep), though romantic tensions (courtesy Elsa Martinelli) prove even stronger and stranger. Hatari! takes nearly boundless pleasure in character and incident, while Hawks regular Russell Harlan photographs Tanzanian landscapes, flora, and fauna in ways even the converted won’t fully appreciate until seeing this IB Technicolor print at month’s end.

