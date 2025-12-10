After the one-two absurdist comedy punch of Sick of Myself and Dream Scenario, Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli is returning this spring with The Drama, the first of three films starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya next year, preceding the latest from Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve. A24 has now released the first trailer.

Shot by Arseni Khachaturan (Bones and All, April, Beginning), the romantic comedy with a darker edge follows a couple whose relationship is tested just before their wedding day. The Ari Aster-produced film also features a cast that includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates.

See the trailer and poster below ahead of an April 3 release.