A selection at TIFF, NYFF, San Sebastian, and more, Milagros Mumenthaler’s acclaimed drama The Currents was picked up by Kino Lorber, who have set it for a release next month. Ahead of a release beginning May 29 at Film at Lincoln Center in NYC and June 5 at Laemmle Royal in LA, the new trailer has now arrived for the film starring Isabel Aimé Gonzalez-Sola, Esteban Bigliardi, Claudia Sánchez, Ernestina Gatti, Jazmín Carballo, Patricia Mouzo, and Susana Saulquin.

Here’s the synopsis: “While visiting Switzerland to accept an award for her work in the fashion industry, Argentinian designer Lina (Isabel Aimé González Sola) is seized by the sudden urge to jump off a bridge into an icy river. She survives the plunge and returns to Buenos Aires; she tells no one of the incident, yet a transformation has taken place within her. Left with a paralyzing fear of water, Lina finds it impossible to readjust to her former identity as a wife, mother, and artist. She distances herself from her husband (Esteban Bigliardi) and career, growing increasingly isolated and fragile as she confronts long buried existential questions. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Milagros Mumenthaler, The Currents is a quietly gripping psychological mystery with dreamlike, hallucinatory threads that weave a portrait of a woman on the verge of unraveling.”

Jourdain Searles said in her NYFF review, “Writer-director Milagros Mumenthaler paints an intimate portrait of a woman trying to reckon with her fractured identity, trying not to fall into the grip of madness. Mumenthaler understands that motherhood requires an element of performance that reminds the mother that her life is no longer hers alone. Though the love for her daughter is still there inside, she cowers from it, preoccupied with inspecting the current shape of her life. In therapy, Lina expresses a fear of water’s power and the strength of a current that could wash her away. It’s as if she now knows the fragility of her existence, and that the confidence that once governed her was washed away when she jumped off the bridge. Despite the eccentricity of her fears, the emotions behind them are painfully relatable to any woman who feels that the inertia of her life has taken over.”

See the trailer below.