October’s here and it’s time to get spooked. After last year’s superb “’70s Horror” lineup, the Criterion Channel commemorates October with a couple series: “Universal Horror,” which does what it says on the tin (with special notice to the Spanish-language Dracula), and “Home Invasion,” which runs the gamut from Romero to Oshima with Polanski and Haneke in the mix. Lest we disregard the programming of Cindy Sherman’s one feature, Office Killer, and Jennifer’s Body, whose lifespan has gone from gimmick to forgotten to Criterion Channel. And if you want to stretch ideas of genre just a hair, their “True Crime” selection gets at darker shades of human nature.

It’s not all chills and thrills, mind. October also boasts a Kirk Douglas repertoire, movies by Doris Wishman and Wayne Wang, plus Manoel de Oliveira’s rarely screened Porto of My Childhood. And Edgar Wright gets the “Adventures in Moviegoing” treatment, choosing films that “reflect his omnivorous embrace of art house and grindhouse alike”—Belle de jour and Bava both.

See the full list of October titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

10 Rillington Place, Richard Fleischer, 1971

After Life, Hirokazu Kore-eda, 1998

Angst, Gerald Kargl, 1983

Arsenic and Old Lace, Frank Capra, 1944**

The Bad and the Beautiful, Vincente Minnelli, 1952

Bad Influence, Curtis Hanson, 1990

Beat Girl, Edmond T. Gréville, 1960

Beautiful Thing, Hettie MacDonald, 1996**

Between You and Milagros, Mariana Saffon, 2020

The Big Sky, Howard Hawks, 1952

The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934

Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974

Blind Alley, Charles Vidor, 1939

Blood and Black Lace, Mario Bava, 1964

Bride of Frankenstein, James Whale, 1935

Bright Future, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2003

The Brotherhood, Martin Ritt, 1968

Bustin’ Loose, Oz Scott, 1981

The Anderson Tapes, Sidney Lumet, 1971

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, John Korty, 1974

Champion, Mark Robson, 1949

Chan Is Missing, Wayne Wang, 1982

Coffee and Cigarettes, Jim Jarmusch, 2003

Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Robert Altman, 1982

The Comedians, Peter Glenville, 1967

Coming Out Under Fire, Arthur Dong, 1994

Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jack Arnold, 1954

Creepy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2016

Cul-de-sac, Roman Polanski, 1966

The Day of the Jackal, Fred Zinnemann, 1973

Deadly Weapons, Doris Wishman, 1974

The Delta, Ira Sachs, 1996

Demon Seed, Donald Cammell, 1977

The Desperate Hours, William Wyler, 1955

Detective Story, William Wyler, 1951

Devil in a Blue Dress, Carl Franklin, 1995

The Devil’s Disciple, Guy Hamilton, 1959

Diary of a Mad Housewife, Frank Perry, 1970

Dillinger,​​John Milius, 1973

Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart, Wayne Wang, 1985

Doctor X, ​​Michael Curtiz, 1932

Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973

Double Agent 73, Doris Wishman, 1974

Dracula (Spanish-Language Version), George Melford, 1931

E•pis•to•lar•y: Letter to Jean Vigo, Lynne Sachs, 2021

Eat a Bowl of Tea, Wayne Wang, 1989

Escape from New York, John Carpenter, 1981

Family Fundamentals, Arthur Dong, 2002

A Father . . . A Son . . . Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Lee Grant, 2005

Film About a Father Who, Lynne Sachs, 2020

The Fly, Kurt Neumann, 1958

Forbidden City, USA, Arthur Dong, 1989

From Hell, Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes, 2001

From Here to Eternity, Fred Zinnemann, 1953

Girl Is Presence, Lynne Sachs and Anne Lesley Selcer, 2020

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Robert Ellis Miller, 1968

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, John McNaughton, 1986

Hollywood Chinese, Arthur Dong, 2007

I Walk Alone, Byron Haskin, 1947

In Cold Blood, Richard Brooks, 1967

Indecent Desires, Doris Wishman, 1968

Inside, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, 2007**

The Invisible Man, James Whale, 1933

Is Paris Burning?, René Clément, 1966

Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932

Jennifer’s Body, Karyn Kusama, 2009

Kagemusha, Akira Kurosawa, 1980

The Killing Fields of Dr. Haing S. Ngor, Arthur Dong, 2015

Klute, Alan J. Pakula, 1971

The Last Happy Day, Lynne Sachs, 2009

Last Train from Gun Hill, John Sturges, 1959

Let Him Have It, Peter Medak, 1991

Let Me Die a Woman, ​​Doris Wishman, 1977

A Letter to Three Wives, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1949

Licensed to Kill, Arthur Dong, 1997

Lonely Are the Brave, David Miller, 1962

The Love Parade, Ernst Lubitsch, 1929**

Lust for Life, Vincente Minnelli, 1956

Man on a Swing, Frank Perry, 1974

Maya at 24, Lynne Sachs, 2021

Miss Minoes, Vincent Bal, 2011

Monte Carlo, Ernst Lubitsch, 1930

The Mummy, Karl Freund, 1932

The Naughty Nineties, Jean Yarbrough, 1945

Nude on the Moon, Doris Wishman and Raymond Phelan, 1961

Office Killer, Cindy Sherman, 1997**

One Hour with You, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

Only Lovers Left Alive, Jim Jarmusch, 2013**

Out of the Past, Jacques Tourneur, 1947

Park Row, Samuel Fuller, 1952

Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You, Brandon Cronenberg, 2019

Polytechnique, Denis Villeneuve, 2009**

Porto of My Childhood, Manoel de Oliveira, 2001

Posse, Kirk Douglas, 1975

Private Property, Leslie Stevens, 1960

A Raisin in the Sun, Daniel Petrie, 1961

Rat Film, Theo Anthony, 2016

The Raven, Louis Friedlander, 1935

Reversal of Fortune, Barbet Schroeder, 1990

Robinson Crusoe on Mars, Byron Haskin, 1964

Sewing Woman, Arthur Dong, 1982

Short Eyes, Robert M. Young, 1977

The Smiling Lieutenant, Ernst Lubitsch, 1931

Smoke, Wayne Wang, 1995**

Sparkle, Sam O’Steen, 1976

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, Lewis Milestone, 1946

Stuffed, Erin Derham, 2019

Them, David Moreau and Xavier Palud, 2006

There Was a Crooked Man . . ., Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1970

The Time of Their Lives, Charles Barton, 1946

To Die For, Gus Van Sant, 1995

To Sleep with Anger, Charles Burnett, 1990

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, John Huston, 1948

Try and Get Me!, Cy Endfield, 1950

Two Weeks in Another Town, Vincente Minnelli, 1962

The Valachi Papers, Terence Young, 1972

The Vikings, Richard Fleischer, 1958The Visitors, Elia Kazan, 1972

The Washing Society, Lizzie Olesker and Lynne Sachs, 2018

The Way West, Andrew V. McLaglen, 1967

When We Were Kings, Leon Gast, 1996

Which Way Is East, Lynne Sachs, 1994

White Echo, Chloë Sevigny, 2019

Wind in Our Hair, Lynne Sachs, 2010

The Wolf Man, George Waggner, 1941

Wombling Free, Lionel Jeffries, 1978

Young Man with a Horn, Michael Curtiz, 1950

Zodiac, David Fincher, 2007

**Available in the U.S. only