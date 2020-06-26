As much as we adore and revere the theatrical experience, as theater chains prep to reopen amidst a virus that is spreading rapidly in certain areas of the country, one is far better off staying at home and enjoying films from around the world. There’s no better place to do that than The Criterion Channel, and now they’ve unveiled their July lineup.
Coming to the channel next month are retrospectives dedicated to the stellar early films of Atom Egoyan, works by Miranda July, films featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto scores, Olympic films (including their recent release Tokyo Olympiad), plus Kelly Reichardt’s masterful Certain Women, Med Hondo’s Soleil Ô (coming soon to disc with Scorsese’s next World Cinema Project release), Lizzie Borden’s Born in Flames, Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation, and much more.
See the lineup below and explore more on their platform. One can also see our weekly streaming picks here.
- 12 O’Clock Boys, Lotfy Nathan, 2013
- 5×2, François Ozon, 2004
- The Adjuster, Atom Egoyan, 1991
- Adoration, Atom Egoyan, 2008**
- The Amateurist, Miranda July, 1998
- Arizona Dream, Emir Kusturica, 1993
- Attenberg, Athina Rachel Tsangari, 2010
- Barbarella, Roger Vadim, 1968
- Between the Lines, Joan Micklin Silver
- The Big Combo, Joseph H. Lewis, 1955
- The Bigamist, Ida Lupino, 1953
- Blood on the Moon, Robert Wise, 1948
- Born in Flames, Lizzie Borden, 1983
- The Bowery, Sara Driver, 1994
- Bullitt, Peter Yates, 1968
- Calendar, Atom Egoyan, 1993
- California Suite, Herbert Ross, 1978
- California Typewriter, Doug Nichol, 2016
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Richard Brooks, 1958
- Certain Women, Kelly Reichardt, 2016
- Come Back, Little Sheba, Daniel Mann, 1952
- Contemporary Color, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross, 2016
- Day of the Outlaw, André De Toth, 1959
- Dear Mom, Tammy Rae Carland, 1995
- A Dry White Season, Euzhan Palcy, 1989
- Exotica, Atom Egoyan, 1994
- Family Viewing, Atom Egoyan, 1987**
- Fit Model, Myna Joseph, 2019
- Fun with Dick and Jane, Ted Kotcheff, 1977
- The Future, Miranda July, 2011
- Gigi (from 9 to 5), Joanne Nucho, 2001
- Gohatto, Nagisa Oshima, 1999
- Gun Crazy, Joseph H. Lewis, 1950
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Volker Schlöndorff, 1990
- Hawai, Ximena Cuevas, 1999
- High Heels, Pedro Almodóvar, 1991
- Hollywood Shuffle, Robert Townsend, 1987
- Infinite Football, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2018
- Joanie 4 Jackie: A Quick Overview, Shauna McGarry, 2008
- Kramer vs. Kramer, Robert Benton, 1979
- Last House on the Left, Wes Craven, 1972
- Lenny Cooke, Josh and Benny Safdie, 2013
- La Llorona, Stephanie Saint Sanchez, 2003
- Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon, John Maybury, 1998**
- Lust for Gold, S. Sylvan Simon, 1949
- Mad Hot Ballroom, Marilyn Agrelo, 2005
- Man with the Gun, Richard Wilson, 1955
- Me and You and Everyone We Know, Miranda July, 2005
- Miss Annie Rooney, Edwin L. Marin, 1942
- My Twentieth Century, Ildikó Enyedi, 1989
- The Naked Spur, Anthony Mann, 1953
- Nest of Tens, Miranda July, 2000
- Next of Kin, Atom Egoyan, 1984**
- No Place Like Home #1 and #2, Karen Yasinsky, 1999
- Nostalgia for the Light, Patricio Guzmán, 2010
- Ophelia’s Opera, Abiola Abrams, 2001
- Pillars, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, 2020
- Rancho Notorious, Fritz Lang, 1952
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, Stephen Nomura Schible, 2017
- A Separation, Asghar Farhadi, 2011
- Shadow Animals, Jerry Carlsson, 2017
- The Sheltering Sky, Bernardo Bertolucci, 1990
- Sleepwalk, Sara Driver, 1986
- The Slow Escape, Sativa Peterson, 1998
- Soleil Ô, Med Hondo, 1967
- Speaking Parts, Atom Egoyan, 1989**
- Station West, Sidney Lanfield, 1948
- The Squid and the Whale, Noah Baumbach, 2005**
- The Sweet Hereafter, Atom Egoyan, 1997
- Tchoupitoulas, Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross, 2012
- Tony Takitani, Jun Ichikawa, 2004
- Transeltown, Myra Paci, 1992
- untitled video, Sujin Lee, 2013 (?)
- The Violent Men, Rudolph Maté, 1955
- The Walking Hills, John Sturges, 1949
- When Pigs Fly, Sara Driver, 1993
- The White Balloon, Jafar Panahi, 1995
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Mike Nichols, 1966
- Women Without Men, Shirin Neshat, 2009
- You Are Not I, Sara Driver, 1981
- Young Ahmed, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, 2019**
**Available in the U.S. only