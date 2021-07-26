Next month’s lineup at The Criterion Channel has been unveiled, featuring no shortage of excellent offerings. Leading the pack is a massive, 20-film retrospective dedicated to John Huston, featuring a mix of greatest and lesser-appreciated works, including Fat City, The Dead, Wise Blood, The Man Who Would Be King, and Key Largo. (The Treasure of the Sierra Madre will join the series on October 1.)
Also in the lineup is series on the works of Budd Boetticher (specifically his Randolph Scott-starring Ranown westerns), Ephraim Asili (including his stellar debut The Inheritance, released this past spring), Josephine Baker, Nikos Papatakis, Jean Harlow, Lee Isaac Chung (pre-Minari), Mani Kaul, and Michelle Parkerson.
The sparkling new restoration of La Piscine will also debut, along with Amores perros, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To the Ends of the Earth, Cate Shortland’s Lore, both Oxhide films, Moonstruck, and much more.
See the full list of August titles below and more on The Criterion Channel.
Abigail Harm, Lee Isaac Chung, 2012
Across the Pacific, John Huston, 1942
The African Queen, John Huston, 1951
American Hunger, Ephraim Asili, 2013
Amores perros, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 2000
Annie, John Huston, 1982
The Asphalt Jungle, John Huston, 1950**
Bestiaire, Denis Côté, 2012
The Big Chill, Lawrence Kasdan, 1983
Blessed Land, Pham Ngoc Lan, 2019
Bombshell, Victor Fleming, 1933
Boris Without Béatrice, Denis Côté, 2016
Braguino, Clément Cogitore, 2017
Buchanan Rides Alone, Budd Boetticher, 1958
. . . But Then, She’s Betty Carter, Michelle Parkerson, 1980
China Seas, Tay Garnett, 1935
Comanche Station, Budd Boetticher, 1960
Conceiving Ada, Lynn Hershman Leeson, 1997
The Dead, John Huston, 1987
Decision at Sundown, Budd Boetticher, 1957
The Devil’s Harmony, Dylan Holmes Williams, 2019
Dinner at Eight, George Cukor, 1933**
Disintegration 93-96, Miko Revereza, 2017
Distancing, Miko Revereza, 2019
Dustin, Naïla Guiguet, 2020
Duvidha, Mani Kaul, 1973
The End of Suffering (A Proposal), Jacqueline Lentzou, 2020
Fat City, John Huston, 1972
Fluid Frontiers, Ephraim Asili, 2017
Forged Ways, Ephraim Asili, 2010
Freud, John Huston, 1962**
The Girl from Missouri, Jack Conway, 1934
Gloria Mundi, Nikos Papatakis, 1976
Gotta Make This Journey: Sweet Honey in the Rock, Joseph Camp, 1983
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison, John Huston, 1957
Hella Trees, Ayo Akingbade, 2020
Hold Your Man, Sam Wood, 1933
I Signed the Petition, Mahdi Fleifel, 2018
The Inheritance, Ephraim Asili, 2020
In This Our Life, John Huston, 1942
Key Largo, John Huston, 1948
Kindah, Ephraim Asili, 2016
Kings of Pastry, Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker, 2009
La piscine, Jacques Deray, 1969
La revue des revues, Joe Francis, 1927
Landscape Suicide, James Benning, 1987
Les abysses, Nikos Papatakis, 1963
Let There Be Light, John Huston, 1946
Libeled Lady, Jack Conway, 1936
Lizard, Akinola Davies, 2020
Lore, Cate Shortland, 2012
Louder Than Bombs, Joachim Trier, 2015
Lucky Life, Lee Isaac Chung, 2010
The Man Who Would Be King, John Huston, 1975
Many Thousands Gone, Ephraim Asili, 2015
The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady, Gabriel Abrantes, 2019
Mizaru, Sudarshan Suresh, 2019
Moby Dick, John Huston, 1956
Moonstruck, Norman Jewison, 1987
Moulin Rouge, John Huston, 1952
Moving, Adinah Dancyger, 2019
Munyurangabo, Lee Isaac Chung, 2007
The Night of the Iguana, John Huston, 1964
No Data Plan, Miko Revereza, 2019
Odds and Ends, Michelle Parkerson, 1993
One Day Before the Rainy Season, Mani Kaul, 1971
Our Daily Bread, Mani Kaul, 1969
Personal Property, W.S. Van Dyke, 1937
The Phantom of the Monastery, Fernando de Fuentes, 1934
The Photograph, Nikos Papatakis, 1986
Princesse Tam-Tam, Edmond T. Gréville, 1935
Reckless, Victor Fleming, 1935
Red Dust, Victor Fleming, 1932
Red-Headed Woman, Jack Conway, 1932
Reflections in a Golden Eye, John Huston, 1967
Ride Lonesome, Budd Boetticher, 1959
Riffraff, J. Walter Ruben, 1936
Saratoga, Jack Conway, 1937
The Secret of NIMH, Don Bluth, 1982
Seven Men from Now, Budd Boetticher, 1956
The Shooting, Monte Hellman, 1966
Siren of the Tropics, Mario Nalpas, 1927
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Martin Ritt, 1965
Sticker, Georgi Unkovski, 2019
Storme: The Lady of the Jewel Box, Michelle Parkerson, 1987
Strange Culture, Lynn Hershman Leeson, 2007
Suzy, George Fitzmaurice, 1936
The Tall T, Budd Boetticher, 1957
Teknolust, Lynn Hershman-Leeson, 2002
The Shepherds of Calamity, Nikos Papatakis, 1967
Thelma, Joachim Trier, 2017
Ticket of No Return, Ulrike Ottinger, 1979
Time Bandits, Terry Gilliam, 1981
To the Ends of the Earth, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2019
Top Spin, Mina T. Son and Sara Newens, 2014
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, Denis Côté, 2013
Walking a Tightrope, Nikos Papatakis, 1991
A Walk with Love and Death, John Huston, 1969
Wife vs. Secretary, Clarence Brown, 1936
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Pedro Almodóvar, 1988**
Youssou N’Dour: I Bring What I Love, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, 2008
Zou Zou, Marc Allégret, 1934
**Available in the U.S. only