Next month’s lineup at The Criterion Channel has been unveiled, featuring no shortage of excellent offerings. Leading the pack is a massive, 20-film retrospective dedicated to John Huston, featuring a mix of greatest and lesser-appreciated works, including Fat City, The Dead, Wise Blood, The Man Who Would Be King, and Key Largo. (The Treasure of the Sierra Madre will join the series on October 1.)

Also in the lineup is series on the works of Budd Boetticher (specifically his Randolph Scott-starring Ranown westerns), Ephraim Asili (including his stellar debut The Inheritance, released this past spring), Josephine Baker, Nikos Papatakis, Jean Harlow, Lee Isaac Chung (pre-Minari), Mani Kaul, and Michelle Parkerson.

The sparkling new restoration of La Piscine will also debut, along with Amores perros, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To the Ends of the Earth, Cate Shortland’s Lore, both Oxhide films, Moonstruck, and much more.

See the full list of August titles below and more on The Criterion Channel.

Abigail Harm, Lee Isaac Chung, 2012

Across the Pacific, ​​John Huston, 1942

The African Queen, John Huston, 1951

American Hunger, Ephraim Asili, 2013

Amores perros, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 2000

Annie, John Huston, 1982

The Asphalt Jungle, John Huston, 1950**

Bestiaire, Denis Côté, 2012

The Big Chill, Lawrence Kasdan, 1983

Blessed Land, Pham Ngoc Lan, 2019

Bombshell, Victor Fleming, 1933

Boris Without Béatrice, ​​Denis Côté, 2016

Braguino, Clément Cogitore, 2017

Buchanan Rides Alone, Budd Boetticher, 1958

​​​​. . . But Then, She’s Betty Carter, Michelle Parkerson, 1980

China Seas, Tay Garnett, 1935

Comanche Station, Budd Boetticher, 1960

Conceiving Ada, Lynn Hershman Leeson, 1997

The Dead, John Huston, 1987

Decision at Sundown, Budd Boetticher, 1957

The Devil’s Harmony, Dylan Holmes Williams, 2019

Dinner at Eight, George Cukor, 1933**

Disintegration 93-96, Miko Revereza, 2017

Distancing, Miko Revereza, 2019

Dustin, Naïla Guiguet, 2020

Duvidha, Mani Kaul, 1973

The End of Suffering (A Proposal), Jacqueline Lentzou, 2020

Fat City, John Huston, 1972

Fluid Frontiers, Ephraim Asili, 2017

Forged Ways, Ephraim Asili, 2010

Freud, John Huston, 1962**

The Girl from Missouri, Jack Conway, 1934

Gloria Mundi, Nikos Papatakis, 1976

Gotta Make This Journey: Sweet Honey in the Rock, Joseph Camp, 1983

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison, John Huston, 1957

Hella Trees, Ayo Akingbade, 2020

Hold Your Man, Sam Wood, 1933

I Signed the Petition, Mahdi Fleifel, 2018

The Inheritance, Ephraim Asili, 2020

In This Our Life, John Huston, 1942

Key Largo, John Huston, 1948

Kindah, Ephraim Asili, 2016

Kings of Pastry, Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker, 2009

La piscine, Jacques Deray, 1969

La revue des revues, Joe Francis, 1927

Landscape Suicide, James Benning, 1987

Les abysses, Nikos Papatakis, 1963

Let There Be Light, John Huston, 1946

Libeled Lady, Jack Conway, 1936

Lizard, Akinola Davies, 2020

Lore, Cate Shortland, 2012

Louder Than Bombs, Joachim Trier, 2015

Lucky Life, Lee Isaac Chung, 2010

The Man Who Would Be King, John Huston, 1975

Many Thousands Gone, Ephraim Asili, 2015

The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady, Gabriel Abrantes, 2019

Mizaru, Sudarshan Suresh, 2019

Moby Dick, John Huston, 1956

Moonstruck, Norman Jewison, 1987

Moulin Rouge, John Huston, 1952

Moving, Adinah Dancyger, 2019

Munyurangabo, Lee Isaac Chung, 2007

The Night of the Iguana, John Huston, 1964

No Data Plan, Miko Revereza, 2019

Odds and Ends, Michelle Parkerson, 1993

One Day Before the Rainy Season, Mani Kaul, 1971

Our Daily Bread, Mani Kaul, 1969

Personal Property, W.S. Van Dyke, 1937

The Phantom of the Monastery, Fernando de Fuentes, 1934

The Photograph, Nikos Papatakis, 1986

Princesse Tam-Tam, Edmond T. Gréville, 1935

Reckless, Victor Fleming, 1935

Red Dust, Victor Fleming, 1932

Red-Headed Woman, Jack Conway, 1932

Reflections in a Golden Eye, John Huston, 1967

Ride Lonesome, Budd Boetticher, 1959

Riffraff, J. Walter Ruben, 1936

Saratoga, Jack Conway, 1937

The Secret of NIMH, Don Bluth, 1982

Seven Men from Now, Budd Boetticher, 1956

The Shooting, Monte Hellman, 1966

Siren of the Tropics, Mario Nalpas, 1927

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Martin Ritt, 1965

Sticker, Georgi Unkovski, 2019

Storme: The Lady of the Jewel Box, Michelle Parkerson, 1987

Strange Culture, Lynn Hershman Leeson, 2007

Suzy, George Fitzmaurice, 1936

The Tall T, Budd Boetticher, 1957

Teknolust, Lynn Hershman-Leeson, 2002

The Shepherds of Calamity, Nikos Papatakis, 1967

Thelma, Joachim Trier, 2017

Ticket of No Return, Ulrike Ottinger, 1979

Time Bandits, Terry Gilliam, 1981

To the Ends of the Earth, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2019

Top Spin, Mina T. Son and Sara Newens, 2014

Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, Denis Côté, 2013

Walking a Tightrope, Nikos Papatakis, 1991

A Walk with Love and Death, John Huston, 1969

Wife vs. Secretary, Clarence Brown, 1936

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Pedro Almodóvar, 1988**

Youssou N’Dour: I Bring What I Love, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, 2008

Zou Zou, Marc Allégret, 1934

**Available in the U.S. only