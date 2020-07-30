Returning to Sundance Film Festival with her first film in nearly a decade, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire is a con movie like no other, featuring a peculiar family (Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, and Debra Winger) of grifters and a new associate (Gina Rodriguez) that enters the picture pull off a new heist. Picked up by Focus Features for a theatrical release this September 18, the first trailer has now arrived.

I said in my review from Sundance, “If one closes their eyes and imagines what a con movie in the hands of Miranda July might look like, I still don’t think you’d get anywhere close to what Kajillionaire actually ends up being. Then again, it’s precisely those creative impulses for the unexpected that has made the writer-director’s work so special. With her third feature, she crafts a singular story about the bonds of family and what happens when those bonds are tested–or never existed in the first place. More abstract than her previous films–and therefore, I imagine, off-putting to many–the steady, surreal, and sweet flashes of brilliance in this one-of-a-kind story are enough to sustain interest during some of the more tedious passages.”

See the trailer and poster below.

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Kajillionaire opens on September 18 in theaters.