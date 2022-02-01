With nearly every feature film at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival reviewed, it’s time to wrap up the first major cinema event of the year. We already got the official jury and audience winners here, and now it’s time to highlight our favorites.

Our Sundance contributors have shared their top picks from the festival, also including a handful of shorts (with a more substantial shorts overview coming soon). Check out everything below and stay tuned to our site, and specifically Twitter, for acquisition and release date news on the below films in the coming months.

Mitchell Beaupre

1. Emily the Criminal (John Patton Ford)

2. After Yang (kogonada)

3. Speak No Evil (Christian Tafdrup)

4. God’s Country (Julian Higgins)

5. A Love Song (Max Walker-Silverman)

6. Resurrection (Andrew Semans)

7. Nanny (Nikyatu Jusu)

8. Happening (Audrey Diwan)

9. Emergency (Carey Williams)

10. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

John Fink

1. The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

2. Navalny (Daniel Roher)

3. A Love Song (Max Walker-Silverman)

4. Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power (Nina Menkes)

5. Last Flight Home (Ondi Timoner)

6. Marte Um/Mars One (Gabriel Martins)

7. Free Chol Soo Lee (Eugene Yi & Julie Ha)

8. The Exiles (Ben Klein & Violet Columbus)

9. Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff)

10. Nanny (Nikyatu Jusu)

Episodic-ish: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Coodie & Chike)

Shorts: a wild patience has taken me here (Erica Sarmet) and Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver (Lewie Kloster & Koah Kloster)

Michael Frank

1. After Yang (kogonada)

2. Fire of Love (Sara Dosa)

3. Riotsville, USA (Sierra Pettengill)

4. Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff)

5. Last Flight Home (Ondi Timoner)

David Katz

1. The Cathedral (Ricky D’Ambrose)

2. Starfuckers (Antonio Marziale)

3. Sharp Stick (Lena Dunham)

4. Stranger than Rotterdam (Lewie Kloster and Noah Kloster)

5. Living (Oliver Hermanus)

Jake Kring-Schreifels

1. Navalny (Daniel Roher)

2. Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff)

3. After Yang (kogonada)

4. God’s Country (Julian Higgins)

5. Watcher (Chloe Okuno)

Dan Mecca

1. After Yang (kogonada)

2. All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

3. A Love Song (Max Walker-Silverman)

4. Tantura (Alon Schwarz)

5. Living (Oliver Hermanus)

6. Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff)

7. Navalny (Daniel Roher)

8. Three Minutes – A Lengthening (Bianca Stigter)

9. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

10. Meet Me In The Bathroom (Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern)

Jordan Raup

1. After Yang (kogonada)

2. All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

3. Descendant (Margaret Brown)

4. Sharp Stick (Lena Dunham)

5. Girl Picture (Alli Haapasalo)

6. Navalny (Daniel Roher)

7. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

8. The Cathedral (Ricky D’Ambrose)

9. A Love Song (Max Walker-Silverman)

10. Speak No Evil (Christian Tafdrup)

Christopher Schobert

After Yang (kogonada) Palm Trees and Power Lines (Jamie Dack) The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier) Speak No Evil (Christian Tafdrup) Emily the Criminal (John Patton Ford)

Shayna Warner

1. Marte Um/Mars One (Gabriel Martins)

2. Girl Picture (Alli Haapasalo)

3. Riotsville, USA (Sierra Pettengill)

4. Sirens (Rita Baghdadi)

5. Dos Estaciones (Juan Pablo González)

Explore our complete Sundance 2022 coverage.