Today we go down under to celebrate an Aussie Icon (who was actually born in Hawaii!): Nicole Kidman! To discuss the tall, blonde wonder we have our good friend, Nicole expert, and Melbourne-based film critic Glenn Dunks! Our B-Sides today include: Birthday Girl, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus, Australia, and Destroyer.

Conor, Glenn, and I dish on what it is exactly that makes Nicole Kidman so good (spoiler alert: it’s talent), how she’s tried to navigate the rather reductive cultural opinion that she only plays cold and calculating characters, and if she’ll ever leave the world of David E. Kelley-produced limited television series’ to make another horror masterpiece like The Others.

Additional topics include discussing why Destroyer works so well, why Fur does not, and what Australia does (and does not) get right about…Australia.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

