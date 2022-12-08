Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we discuss an action icon who is having a moment. The great Michelle Yeoh! The Malaysia-born actress has carved out legend status over nearly four decades of memorable performances. In this episode we focus on four B-Sides: The Stunt Woman, Far North, The Lady, and Final Recipe. Conor and I are joined by Jeff Zhang, editor and critic at Strange Harbors, and a longtime Michelle Yeoh appreciator. But then, who amongst us aren’t?

We speak on Yeoh’s physicality, her incredible stunt injuries, her subverting of a seemingly cold demeanor, and her determination to constantly challenge herself as a performer. There’s also some discussion about certified A-Side Everything Everywhere All at Once and the awards implications inherent, as well as a brief re-admiration of the masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

