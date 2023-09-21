Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we go back to celebrate Pittsburgh’s first son – Michael Keaton. Our B-Sides today are: Clean and Sober, The Dream Team, One Good Cop, and My Life. Our guest is official five-timer Cory Everett, creator of Cinephile: A Card Game.

Cory has just released My First Movie: Vol. 2, the latest series of ‘Lil Cinephile picture books that offer a colorful, kid-friendly look at your favorite film genres from Spaghetti Westerns to Hollywood Musicals to Yakuza Movies. Also, don’t miss Cinephile Game Night when it returns live at the 61st New York Film Festival featuring Cory, Conor, and Jordan Raup in person!

We dive deep into analyzing how the actor took boring lead roles and made them sing. We marvel at the surprisingly small filmography of model-turned-movie star Rene Russo. We lament the early-90s politics of One Good Cop and we celebrate the fact that The Dream Team has basically aged okay! Which is a near-miracle. Finally, Cory and I describe the difficulty of even finishing watching My Life as fathers with young kids. Perhaps more importantly, does My Life has a premise that is far more famous than the movie itself? Yes! What are other movies like that?

Additionally, we mention how 1990 mega-hit is great actually despite its cultural ridicule, and Tony Goldwyn (Ghost co-star) is underrated, and Keaton has a new directorial effort that just premiered at TIFF. There’s also his early history as a funny stand-up comedian, his amazing voice work in Porco Rosso, and every moment in the comedy The Other Guys.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

