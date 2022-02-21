Hello everyone, welcome to the B-Side Podcast for The Film Stage where we talk about movie stars and filmmakers – not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.



Today we’re so thrilled to finally be sharing with you an interview we conducted last year with esteemed filmmaker Joe Wright, whose new film Cyrano is in theaters everywhere this Friday, February 25th!

Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn and is a sweeping musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. It’s a film we both really enjoy, so please do seek it out.

Our conversation with Joe is a delightfully honest one. We talk through his career, of course discussing Cyrano, but also diving deep into The Soloist (and why he’s extremely proud of that film), Anna Karenina (another film we love here), and the big swings of 2015’s Pan (and their repercussions). There are even some quick bits about Pride and Prejudice, The Darkest Hour, and The Woman in the Window.

So at long last, here it is, our conversation with the director of Cyrano, Joe Wright.

