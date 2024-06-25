After breaking out with A Quiet Place, in which they created the story and scripted, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods had far less success with their dinosaur thriller 65, despite a committed Adam Driver performance. The duo are now back to the realm of straight-up horror with Heretic. Led by Hugh Grant in what looks like a deliciously evil role, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of A24’s release on November 15.

Also starring Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East, the film follows two young Mormon missionaries who are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

See the trailer below.