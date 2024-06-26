While thankfully the January 6 insurrection wasn’t successful in the intended coup of the United States government, the threats posed play out to another, far more disastrous conclusion with the new documentary War Game. Jesse Moss and Tony Gerber’s Sundance premiere, which captures an actual roleplay of top government officials exploring the scenario, will now arrive in theaters on August 2 and the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “War Game sweeps audiences into an elaborate future-set simulation that dramatically escalates the threat posed by the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The film follows a bipartisan group of US defense, intelligence, and elected policymakers spanning five presidential administrations as they participate in an unscripted role-play exercise. Portraying a fictional President of the United States and his advisors, they confront a political coup backed by rogue members of the US military in the wake of a contested 2024 presidential election. Like actors in a thriller, but with profound real-world stakes, the players have only six hours to save American democracy.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “War Game is edited like a political thriller, even employing fictional news-desk updates to deliver exposition within the context of the simulation. There’s an overwrought, pounding score as well. Its pace is brisk and effective, though there is a pronounced lack of drama to the proceedings.”

See the trailer below.