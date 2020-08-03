It was announced last month that the Telluride Film Festival made the decision to cancel their event this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the more intimate nature of their festival. As Cannes did earlier this summer, they’ve now gone ahead and revealed what would’ve screened at this year’s edition.

Featuring tributes to Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, and Chloé Zhao, their new films were set to screen––Ammonite, The Father, and Nomadland, respectively––as well as new work by Werner Herzog, Liz Garbus, Gia Coppola, Gianfranco Rosi, and more. There was also a new documentary featuring interviews by Tarkovsky titled Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer.

“I know other festivals can do this and will pull it off great, and it’s very beneficial to their individual communities,” executive director Julie Huntsinger told THR. “But what we do is so about human intimacy. For us, it’s that alchemy. No oxygen, lots of people together, having the conversations at midnight in the gondola. There’s no way that we would’ve even tried to replicate what can happen.”

Check out the lineup below.

After Love (dir. Aleem Khan, U.K., 89 min)

All In: The Fight For Democracy (dir. Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, USA, 102 min)

The Alpinist (dir. Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, USA, 92 min)

Ammonite (dir. Francis Lee, U.K., 117 min)

Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer (dir. Andrey A. Tarkovsky, Italy-Russian Federation-Sweden, 97 min)

Apples (dir. Christos Nikou, Greece-Poland-Slovenia, 90 min)

The Automat (dir. Lisa Hurwitz, USA, 79 min)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (dir. Frank Marshall, USA, 111 min)

Charlatan (dir. Agnieszka Holland, Czech Republic-Ireland-Poland-Slovakia, 118 min)

Concrete Cowboy (dir. Ricky Staub, USA, 111 min)

Dear Mr. Brody (dir. Keith Maitland, USA, 97 min)

The Duke (dir. Roger Michell, U.K., 96 min)

The Father (dir. Florian Zeller, U.K.-France, 97 min)

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (dir. Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, U.K.-USA, 97 min)

Ibrahim (dir. Samir Guesmi, France, 84 min)

Mainstream (dir. Gia Coppola, USA, 94 min)

Mandibules (dir. Quentin Dupieux, France, 77 min)

MLK/FBI (dir. Sam Pollard, USA, 104 min)

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (dir. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri, Sweden, 93 min)

Never Gonna Snow Again (dir. Małgorzata Szumowska, co-dir. Michał Englert, Poland-Germany, 113 min)

Nomadland (dir. Chloé Zhao, USA, 108 min)

Notturno (dir. Gianfranco Rosi, Italy-France-Germany, 100 min)

Pray Away (dir. Kristine Stolakis, USA, 101 min)

There is No Evil (dir. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-Iran, 152 min)

To the Moon (dir. Tadhg O’Sullivan, Ireland, 76 min)

Torn (dir. Max Lowe, USA, 92 min)

The Truffle Hunters (dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Italy-USA-Greece, 84 min)

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation (dir. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, USA, 86 min)

The Way I See It (dir. Dawn Porter, USA, 100 min)