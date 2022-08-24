If one is looking for a bit of erotic romance to spice up your cinematic offerings as we approach the tail end of summer, look no further than Marcela Lordy’s Brazilian drama The Book of Delights. Based on the novel by celebrated writer Clarice Lispector, Film Movement will be releasing the Săo Paulo International Film Festival selection on September 2 and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the U.S. trailer.

Set in Rio de Janeiro, and based on Lispector’s playful novel, the film is a compelling character study that focuses on a complicated, intelligent, free spirit, Lóri (Simone Spoladore), a primary school teacher who divides her time between work and romantic relationships, which are always quick and superficial. Eventually emotionally dissatisfied by one-night stands, she begins a tenuous relationship with the renowned, self-confident Argentinian philosophy teacher, Ulisses (Javier Drolas). Headstrong, yet sympathetic, he works at breaking through her emotional barriers to create something lasting. But battling an existential crisis and a lifetime of avoiding lasting relationships, will Lóri learn to love and accept herself fully?

See the exclusive trailer below.

The Book of Delights arrives digitally on September 2, 2022.